Super Junior’s Heechul Confesses He Used To Kiss His Reflection In The Mirror

On the latest episode of “Ask Us Anything,” Super Junior’s Kim Heechul surprised the other cast members with a hilarious confession!

During the April 17 broadcast of the JTBC variety show, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin appeared as guests alongside former announcers Jang Ye Won and Lee Hye Sung, and they entertained the cast with embarrassing stories about recent performances and visits to the doctor’s office.

Throughout the show, everyone marveled at Cha Eun Woo’s handsome looks, and at one point, Kang Ho Dong wondered aloud, “Would he look handsome in his own eyes, as well?”

The other cast members replied, “I’m sure he knows,” which prompted Heechul to turn to Cha Eun Woo and randomly ask, “Have you ever kissed your own reflection in the mirror before?” When Cha Eun Woo shook his head no, Heechul went on to elaborate, “Because after washing up, you caught sight of yourself in the mirror?” before acting out the kiss.

Seo Jang Hoon then astutely observed, “You’ve done this before, haven’t you?” and Heechul cracked everyone up by confirming, “Honestly, I have.”

He went on with a laugh, “Honestly, when I was young, I liked myself so much. You know why I grew my hair long when I was younger? Because I thought I was so pretty. There were actually times when I kissed myself in the mirror.”

