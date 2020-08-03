Super Junior’s Heechul Names The 3 Celebrities Who Are Even Better At Cleaning Than Him

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul not too long ago named the highest three celebrities he thinks are the perfect at cleansing!

On the August 2 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Super Junior’s Heechul and Shindong visited the house of Fly to the Sky’s Brian along with Ji Sang Ryul.

Though Heechul can also be well-known for his neat tendencies, all of them instantly expressed amazement on the excellent group and cleanliness of Brian’s residence. Shindong commented, “Brian is approach above Heechul,” and Heechul instantly agreed.

Brian proved them proper when he abruptly requested Heechul, “Don’t you often do your hair whenever you exit?” He shortly clarified, “Let’s tie up your hair. As a result of I vacuumed.”

Brian’s fridge, Heechul exclaimed, “I hate when issues get messy, so I simply don’t hold quite a lot of issues in my home. However [Brian] has quite a lot of stuff and nonetheless retains every thing organized.”

Heechul later shared, “The three folks I look as much as most relating to cleansing are Brian, Search engine marketing Jang Hoon, and Noh Hong Chul.”

He added, “Brian is about 30 occasions extra intense [about cleaning] than me. Noh Hong Chul is 20 occasions. Search engine marketing Jang Hoon is simply the king. Brian is the kind to yell ‘No!’ after which simply do every thing for you. Jang Hoon wouldn’t even allow you to within the entrance door.”

Within the studio, Search engine marketing Jang Hoon instructed a narrative from when he was as soon as scolded at Brian’s home. He shared, “Brian had made me budae jjigae [Korean ‘army stew’]. After I eat sizzling meals, I instantly begin to sweat. I didn’t even know, however he instructed me, ‘Hyung, you dripped sweat on the carpet.’ It was the primary time in my life that I’d ever been scolded for one thing like that. It actually made me mirror.”

As Search engine marketing Jang Hoon continued to precise his understanding of Brian’s extraordinarily neat tendencies, Kwanghee commented, “Earlier, after speaking to Search engine marketing Jang Hoon about buildings and different stuff, I believed for a second that I’d be actually glad if I have been reborn as his son. However after speaking about cleansing, I don’t need that anymore. It’d be so annoying if my dad at all times instructed me to wash up!”

This week’s episode of “My Ugly Duckling” will quickly be obtainable on Viki. Within the meantime, watch final week’s episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)