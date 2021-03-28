Super Junior’s Heechul Reveals The Amusing Reason He Hopes His Ex-Girlfriends Succeed After They Break Up

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul shared the sudden motive he all the time needs his ex-girlfriends effectively!

On the March 26 episode of KBS Pleasure’s “twentieth Century Hit Music,” Heechul and his co-host Kim Min Ah revisited traditional songs which can be well-known for his or her narrations.

Whereas listening to Kiss’s 2001 hit ballad “As a result of I’m a Woman,” Heechul commented that the narration within the tune’s interlude was scarier than he remembered. “Taking a look at it now, although, this narration is de facto sort of scary,” he remarked. “Reasonably than a love tune, it’s a tune that places a curse on somebody. It says, ‘I don’t need issues to go effectively for you.’”

Kim Min Ah disagreed, mentioning, “After a breakup, although, don’t you suppose you’d really feel aggravated if issues went too effectively in your ex-girlfriend and she or he turned too profitable?”

Nonetheless, Heechul stunned her by responding, “I really need [my ex-girlfriends] to turn into much more profitable.” When Kim Min Ah requested why, he defined with amusing, “If, by likelihood, issues go badly for them, I don’t need individuals to say their lives had been ruined as a result of they dated Kim Heechul. So I’m all the time hoping they’ll do even higher and succeed much more.”

Watch Heechul’s new actuality present “Mates” with subtitles under!

