Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, AKMU, And More Confirmed For New JTBC Variety Show About Living Alone For First Time

JTBC is launching a brand new selection present about folks studying to reside independently for the primary time.

“Hurrah for Independence” (literal translation) is an commentary actuality program that reveals celebrities who’ve by no means lived alone of their entire lives as they learn to strike out on their very own and reside independently for the primary time. The present will observe these celebrities all through the entire means of dwelling independently, together with discovering their very own home themselves.

Music Eun Yi, AKMU, and Jaejae have been confirmed to be a part of the forged. Music Eun Yi, who has been dwelling together with her mom till now, will probably be dwelling on her personal for the primary time at 48 years previous. AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun, who’re siblings, will probably be transferring out of their mother and father’ home and present the bold lifetime of 20-somethings who acquire their independence for the primary time. Jaejae, who works at SBS however turned fashionable as an MC on YouTube, will probably be a relatable character for all those that work 9-to-5 jobs and should hold home for themselves.

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul and Increase, who hosted the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu along with APRIL’s Naeun, would be the hosts of the present.

The brand new present will premiere on JTBC on February 22 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

