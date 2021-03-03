Super Junior’s Kim Heechul And Moon Ga Young’s Web Drama Unveils Release Date

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul and Moon Ga Young’s net drama “Recipe for Youth” has lastly unveiled its launch date!

“Recipe for Youth” is a romantic comedy that’s co-produced by Bbangya Networks and Star Story. Kim Heechul stars as Jeon Seong Ki, a courting coach who’s an expert at creating scandals, and Moon Ga Younger performs Cha Soo Bin, an leisure reporter who disguises herself as a rookie actress. She pretends to wish assistance on her highway to stardom however is definitely searching for juicy scoops. Nonetheless, the method results in Jeon Seong Ki discovering real love.

“Recipe for Youth” was filmed a very long time in the past and was initially set to be launched in 2016. Many followers have been ready for its launch, and it has lastly been revealed that the drama will formally premiere on March 14 by way of BbangyaTV. Viewers could have entry to all 10 episodes without delay in the event that they buy a viewing ticket.

Followers can sit up for the chemistry between the idol Kim Heechul and “True Magnificence” actress Moon Ga Younger.

Within the meantime, watch “True Magnificence” under!

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)