Super Junior’s Kim Heechul Introduces Sandara Park To Her Longtime Fan Lee Ho Cheol

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul made Lee Ho Cheol’s dream come true by introducing him to Sandara Park!

On the August 23 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Heechul invited Sandara Park to the dwelling of actor Lee Ho Cheol, who has been her fan for over 12 years. Heechul defined to Lee Ho Cheol, “I particularly invited Sandara by asking her youthful brother Thunder for you.”

As quickly as Sandara obtained to Lee Ho Cheol’s home, he adorably expressed how nervous he was. He started laughing loudly in any respect her feedback, which made Heechul comment, “You don’t even actually smile once you meet up with me.”

The group ordered rooster and spicy rice muffins, and whereas ready for his or her meals, Lee Ho Cheol mentioned his standing as a real Sandara Park fan. He revealed that he had watched the drama through which she made a cameo and proved that he knew all her elements in 2NE1’s songs by singing numerous songs for her.

He additionally introduced out one in every of his T-shirts and requested for Sandara’s autograph, requesting that she draw a lot of hearts. Afterwards, the 2 took an image holding the shirt collectively.

When requested what her hobbies are, Sandara answered, “I like ordering meals like this with my mates, chatting, and going procuring.” Heechul commented, “He doesn’t like procuring,” to which Lee Ho Cheol hilariously retorted, “How would you understand? I can change.”

Lee Ho Cheol later revealed, “I noticed you one 12 months in the past. There’s a spot in Apgujeong that serves nice black bean sauce noodles. You had been with one other girl, and the 2 of you had been speaking very severely. You had been sporting a witch hat.”

He continued, “It will’ve been a bit bizarre to greet you, because you had been ingesting. I had my again to you, however all my consideration was directed at you. I’d faux to take a look at the doorway and sneak a look.” Heechul exclaimed, “You’re actually a fan.”

Lee Ho Cheol added, “You bought drunk then. Whenever you had been leaving, you probably did the moonwalk,” cracking everybody up and embarrassing Sandara Park.

Later, Sandara Park adorably informed Lee Ho Cheol, “Whenever you come to Apgujeong, let’s seize a meal collectively.”

Following the published, Sandara Park took to Instagram to add pictures from that day and wrote within the caption, “It was good seeing you Ho Cheol~ Let’s have black bean sauce noodles subsequent time! With Heechul and my cute dongsaeng [younger sibling or friend] Ho Cheol~”

