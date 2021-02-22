Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, LOONA’s Chuu, And More Join MC Panel For Military Competition Show

Channel A and skyTV’s joint selection present “Metal Unit” (literal title) has shared its full MC lineup!

The “army survival program” options reservists from particular forces items going face to face to find out the strongest particular forces unit in Korea in 2021. There can be 24 reservists in whole, with 4 from every unit. Military specialists have designed missions that can be testing their bodily stamina, psychological power, and cooperation.

The panel who’ll be watching all of the motion on the battlefield from the studio embody MC Kim Sung Joo, Jang Dong Min, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, former UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun, former Blue Home guard Choi Younger Jae, and LOONA’s Chuu.

Viewers can sit up for veteran MC Kim Sung Joo placing his internet hosting expertise to good use, in addition to the chemistry between him, Jang Dong Min, and Heechul. It’s stated that Jang Dong Min and Heechul can be making viewers giggle with their witty feedback. In the meantime, Chuu will present her bubbly allure as a “army rookie” who’s interested by all the pieces.

Producing director Lee Received Woong acknowledged, “We’re placing the deal with the method of the reservists, who had been extremely skilled, utilizing their expertise to hold out the missions.” He added, “Going past who wins and who loses, we hope that it will likely be an opportunity for everybody to see how superb the troopers’ spirit of sacrifice for the nation and sense of responsibility are. I wished to boost consciousness in regards to the names of the particular forces items and convey my respect for these items too.”

Try a preview for the present under!

“Metal Unit” will premiere in March.

