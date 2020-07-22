Super Junior’s Kim Heechul Personally Shares Update On Legal Action Over Malicious Feedback, Promises To Show No Leniency

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul shared an replace for followers serving to him cope with malicious feedback and expressed his gratitude.

On July 22, Heechul took to Instagram to submit a photograph of paperwork, with the highest web page displaying an official prison grievance being submitted for alleged violation of the Act on Promotion of Data and Communications Community Utilization and Data Safety, and so on.

He wrote the next message:

I’m displaying no leniency.

Even when there’s a settlement, I can be giving every thing to my lawyer.

Thanks to the legal professionals at Jung Sol and the detectives on the Seoul Gangnam Police Station.

I received’t cease right here and can hold catching malicious commenters.

Additionally

To my followers who proceed to struggle with the horrible malicious commenters, who acquire the data, and who give me power… it will need to have been tougher for you than anybody… I’m so grateful.

Though I’ll proceed to be somebody who simply can’t catch a break, I’ll be Universe Star Kim Heechul who doesn’t trigger hassle!!

Heechul has beforehand talked about how he considers IU a task mannequin in the best way she offers with malicious feedback, as she reveals completely no leniency.

Throughout a Twitch broadcast in April, Heechul shared that he was planning to take authorized motion in opposition to malicious commenters. He stated, “I’ve seemed into submitting prison complaints over malicious feedback. I’m not planning to struggle with malicious commenters; I need to catch all of them as a substitute.” He added, “The fantastic isn’t what’s vital. I simply need to deliver all of them to the police station. Since I received’t lose something, I’m not going to be lenient.”

