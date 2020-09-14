Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, WINNER’s Song Mino, And More Join Music Variety Show Pilot

SBS has introduced a brand new pilot selection program developing throughout the Chuseok holidays!

The present “Keep-At-Residence Refrain” (literal title) is described as the primary ever music deduction present to not be carried out face-to-face. The “Keep-At-Residence Refrain” members can be singing whereas conserving their identities a secret, and the studio’s deduction group must determine who they’re.

The deduction group lineup consists of comedians Jo Se Ho and Jang Do Yeon, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, WINNER’s Song Mino, and trot singer Song Ga In. Jun Hyun Moo takes the position of MC.

The identities of the “Keep-At-Residence Refrain” could be guessed solely by way of listening to their voices and the hints shared in every spherical. The deduction group will take the win in the event that they handle to guess the identities of all of the refrain members.

The present will air throughout the Chuseok holidays, which start on September 30 this yr.

