Super Junior’s Kyuhyun And Yoo Yeon Seok Cast In Musical “Werther”

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Yoo Yeon Seok shall be appearing within the musical “Werther”!

The musical celebrates its 20th anniversary this 12 months with a brand new set of reveals starting in August. Kyuhyun and Yoo Yeon Seok have been solid as the primary character Werther together with Uhm Ki Joon, musical actor Kai, and Na Hyun Woo, the winner of tvN’s musical actor survival present”Double Casting.”

The character Werther is a person with a pure coronary heart and burning ardour. The actors accountable for the function are given the tough job of portraying his need for Charlotte and the agony he goes by means of.

Yoo Yeon Seok has proven his appearing skills with the varied characters he has performed in dramas, movies, and musicals all through his profession. He expressed, “I’m very grateful and honored to have the ability to participate within the 20th anniversary celebratory run of ‘Werther’ as an actor and a member of the viewers who has been a fan of the musical. It’s a musical that’s liked by many, so I’ll do my greatest to do a very good job of conveying its deep sensibilities to the viewers. Yoo Yeon Seok is at the moment starring in tvN’s “Hospital Playlist.”

Kyuhyun, who now has over 10 years of expertise as a musical actor, shall be returning to the function of Werther as soon as once more 5 years after he performed the function in 2015. Kyuhyun acknowledged, “Out of the musicals I’ve participated in, there was a sure family-like bond for ‘Werther.’ That’s why I really feel extra affectionate about it. It’s additionally a musical my followers had been eager to see once more, so I feel they’ll be pleased. Since that is my second time participating within the musical, I’ll return with even deeper feelings.”

The musical “Werther” was made in Korea primarily based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s novel “The Sorrows of Younger Werther.” It has captured the hearts of many musical followers with its songs which are performed by a chamber orchestra. The musical begins its run on the BBCH Corridor of Kwanglim Arts Heart in August.

