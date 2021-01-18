Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Announces New Winter Single

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is releasing a brand new digital single titled “Transferring On”!

The music is the third launch in his “2021 PROJECT : 季” (“2021 PROJECT : Season”), during which Kyuhyun releases songs in line with the 4 seasons. “Transferring On” corresponds to the winter season and follows the autumn single “Daystar” and the summer time single “Dreaming.”

“Transferring On” is a remake of a 2015 music by singer-songwriter Hong Seok Min, and the 2 songs share the identical Korean title, which interprets to “On the Final Day.” Hong Seok Min has composed Kyuhyun’s “Aewol-ri” and “Dreaming.”

“Transferring On” is ready to be launched on January 26 at 6 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the primary teaser photos beneath!

Supply (1)