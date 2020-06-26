General News

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Confirmed To Be Preparing For Solo Comeback

June 26, 2020
1 Min Read

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun shall be making his return as a solo artist!

On June 26, it was reported that Kyuhyun was engaged on new solo music to launch this summer time. A supply from his company Label SJ responded to the information by stating, “It’s true that Kyuhyun is at present making ready to launch a brand new music. We’re nonetheless ironing out particulars for the precise launch date.”

This shall be Kyuhyun’s first return as a solo artist in over a 12 months since he launched his single “The day we meet once more” final Could. He just lately participated in promotional actions for Super Junior-Ok.R.Y.’s first mini album “When We Have been Us,” which was launched on June 8.

Are you excited for brand spanking new music from Kyuhyun as a solo artist?

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment