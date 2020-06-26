Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Confirmed To Be Preparing For Solo Comeback

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun shall be making his return as a solo artist!

On June 26, it was reported that Kyuhyun was engaged on new solo music to launch this summer time. A supply from his company Label SJ responded to the information by stating, “It’s true that Kyuhyun is at present making ready to launch a brand new music. We’re nonetheless ironing out particulars for the precise launch date.”

This shall be Kyuhyun’s first return as a solo artist in over a 12 months since he launched his single “The day we meet once more” final Could. He just lately participated in promotional actions for Super Junior-Ok.R.Y.’s first mini album “When We Have been Us,” which was launched on June 8.

Are you excited for brand spanking new music from Kyuhyun as a solo artist?

