Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Talks About Dorm Life With His Supervisor, Friendship With Yoo Yeon Seok, And More

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun lately appeared together with his long-time supervisor on MBC’s “The Supervisor.”

Within the July 25 episode, Kyuhyun’s day began off within the dorm that he shared together with his supervisor, Received Yong Solar, and fellow Super Junior member Eunhyuk. Kyuhyun confirmed off his housekeeping and cooking abilities, washing dishes, making chilly buckwheat noodles with selfmade broth and fried tofu rice balls for breakfast.

Eunhyuk was not used to the remark actuality format and stated, “Aren’t selection reveals imagined to be like ‘Sturdy Coronary heart’? ‘Sturdy Coronary heart’ is the latest selection present to me.” Kyuhyun, nonplussed, stated, “What time are you in?” and Eunhyuk replied, “I don’t have work.” He joked to the supervisor, “Why did you get work for your self on ‘The Supervisor’ however not for me?”

Kyuhyun defined that he had been residing in a dorm for 15 years and together with his present supervisor for 10 years. He stated, “Individuals are shocked after I inform them that I’m nonetheless residing the dorm life.” Eunhyuk, who had been residing on his personal, lately returned to the dorm life with Kyuhyun and their supervisor. Each Eunhyuk and their supervisor stated that dorm life was doable due to Kyuhyun.

“The Supervisor” additionally adopted Kyuhyun to rehearsals for his musical, “Werther.” Yoo Yeon Seok, who can also be within the musical, made a shock cameo on the present. Yoo Yeon Seok requested Kyuhyun jokingly, “Are all these cameras right here for you?” Kyuhyun defined, “We grew to become shut by rehearsals for the musical.”

Kyuhyun then grabbed Yoo Yeon Seok’s bag and began an impromptu phase on the present referred to as “What’s In My Bag?” He discovered that Yoo Yeon Seok carried face mist, a pockets, and a nail clipper set. Yoo Yeon Seok defined, “I usually movie away from Seoul. That’s why I carry all the pieces with me.”

On his option to musical rehearsals, Kyuhyun had a video name together with his nephews. He couldn’t assist smiling at their cute antics and stated on the present, “Once I have a look at my nephews, I take into consideration desirous to get married.”

