Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, TVXQ’s Changmin, And NCT’s Doyoung Show Off Their Bromance

Three SM Leisure idols loved a scrumptious meal collectively!

On Could 6, TVXQ’s Changmin posted a photograph of him with Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and NCT’s Doyoung.

Referring to his current Instagram posts which had been all pictures of his canines, Changmin added, “A photograph with individuals for the primary time shortly.”

Kyuhyun and Changmin are well-known for his or her friendship and have proven assist for one another’s tasks prior to now. Doyoung has additionally cheered on his labelmates by attending Kyuhyun’s musical in addition to Super Junior’s and TVXQ’s live shows.

Final month, Changmin made his Korean solo debut with “Chocolate” and not too long ago launched a particular video for the b-side monitor “Me, Myself & I.” Kyuhyun is at the moment lively in selection exhibits like “Oh! My Half, You.” NCT’s Doyoung is getting ready for the discharge of NCT 127’s repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Ultimate Spherical.”