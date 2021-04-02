Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Unveils Teasers For Upcoming Spring Release

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is returning with a brand new single!

The upcoming launch is a part of the “2021 PROJECT : 季” (2021 PROJECT : Season), a undertaking by which Kyuhyun releases a brand new single each new season. The upcoming digital single similar to this yr’s spring is titled “Espresso” and is slated for launch on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST together with a music video.

For “Espresso,” Kyuhyun has teamed up with hitmaker Kenzie as soon as extra, six years after final working along with her. Kenzie is the producer behind his hit ballads “At Gwanghwamun” and “A Million Items.”

Take a look at Kyuhyun’s teaser photographs for “Espresso”!

In the meantime, Kyuhyun is selling busily as a singer, selection present star, and musical actor.

Watch a teaser for his upcoming selection present “Tiki taCAR” right here:

