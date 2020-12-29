Super Junior’s Leeteuk And ITZY’s Lia To Host 10th Gaon Chart Music Awards + Ceremony To Be Held With No Performances

The Gaon Chart Music Awards has introduced the MCs for its upcoming ceremony!

On December 28, it was revealed that Super Junior’s Leeteuk and ITZY’s Lia will host the Gaon Chart Music Awards, which will likely be broadcast on January 13. This marks the second yr in a row for each artists to behave as MCs for the ceremony.

The Korea Music Content material Affiliation additionally introduced that there will likely be no performances through the ceremony as a preventative measure amid the worsening scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as, solely a small variety of individuals together with the MCs will likely be current within the studio on the time of filming, and acceptance speeches will likely be given in a contact-free method.

A consultant said, “No matter what number of preventative measures are put in place at an offline awards ceremony, it’s unimaginable to forestall the unfold 100%. The Ok-pop business may very well be put beneath menace by cluster infections and the continual unfold of the virus.”

The Gaon Chart Music Awards plans to supply numerous different content material to take the place of the performances. Moreover, the lineup of attendees won’t be introduced because of the contact-free nature of the ceremony.

Prime Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews