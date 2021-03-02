General News

Super Junior’s Leeteuk Begs Hackers To Leave Him Alone

March 2, 2021
Super Junior’s Leeteuk has spoken up about hackers’ repeated makes an attempt to entry his social media accounts.

On March 1, Leeteuk took to Instagram to plead with hackers to go away him alone. He first shared screenshots of a number of Instagram notifications alerting him to somebody attempting to entry his account, writing, “Please cease the hacking, I encourage of you. What number of occasions do I’ve to ask…”

Just a few hours later, the singer posted one other screenshot of a notification a few suspicious log-in try on his canine Simkoong’s account. He added within the caption, “Please… why Koongie’s…”

