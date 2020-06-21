Super Junior’s Shindong Talks About Working With EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, And More As A Director

Super Junior’s Shindong made a shock look on “Battle of the Musicians” as a music video director!

On the June 20 episode of KBS 2TV’s new selection present “Battle of the Musicians,” forged members Lee Sang Min, Kim Yo Han, Tune Ga In, and Jessi visited SM Leisure to satisfy with a music video director who had labored with many SM artists prior to now. To everybody’s shock, Shindong entered and launched himself because the director.

Shindong defined, “Many individuals don’t know but that I work as a music video director. It’s as a result of I needed to obtain acknowledgment [based solely on my skills], so I’ve been working with out releasing my identify.”

The singer went on to share that whereas he’s directed movies for many SM artists, together with EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT 127, his video with the best views was almost definitely Celeb 5‘s music video for his or her debut music “I Wanna Be A Celeb.”

As for his expertise working with SM artists, he commented, “With EXO, as a substitute of music movies, I labored on their comeback present,” referring to EXO’s comeback with “Obsession” and their spectacular efficiency that includes two overlapping ideas.

Whereas filming music movies typically takes an especially very long time, Shindong defined what he does when an artist is quick on time. The forged members expressed shock that he was capable of movie a video in lower than two hours, however he stunned them as soon as extra by revealing that he filmed one of Red Velvet’s music movies in solely seven minutes.

Describing the manufacturing course of for Red Velvet’s distinctive “Rebirth” music video, Shindong remarked, “It was filmed in a single take utilizing a high-speed digicam.”

Supply (1)