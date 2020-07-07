Super Junior’s Yesung Opens Up About Super Junior-K.R.Y.’s Recent Mini Album And Upcoming Film

Super Junior’s Yesung has teamed up with 1st Look journal for a photograph shoot and interview the place he talked about Super Junior-K.R.Y.’s first Korean mini album and his upcoming movie.

Within the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Yesung was requested how he felt about Super Junior-Ok.R.Y. releasing their first mini album in Korea on June 8. He stated, “I had so many alternative feelings. I received an analogous odd feeling after I launched my solo album as effectively. There was a way of pleasure and nerves, like I had simply made my debut as a member of a rookie group and never as a member of Super Junior, a gaggle that’s been round for about 15 years. I believe it was an much more valuable reward for our followers who’ve been ready for it for a very long time.”

He additionally shared his pleasure for his upcoming movie “The Woman Driving a Bulldozer” (literal title), which he’ll star in alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Yesung stated, “This would be the first time I’m taking up a movie in Korea. I’m very honored that my first step might be with such an ideal venture.” He opened up about his love for motion pictures as he added, “I’ve admired the world of movie for such a very long time, and I’ve earnestly dreamed of showing in a movie. I’ve virtually 5,000 DVDs at dwelling.”

Super Junior’s Yesung’s full interview and picture unfold is out there within the 199th version of 1st Look.

