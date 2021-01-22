Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Will Offer Co-op For 4 On Captain Toad Levels

On February 12, 2021, another of those Wii U games that will have a new opportunity will arrive on Nintendo Switch. In this case, it is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which as its name suggests, will offer the original adventure plus a new expansion.

But this DLC will not be the only interesting novelty that this review will offer. As revealed by Nintendo, the levels of Captain Toad (already present in the original game) can be played with friends. Basically, it will be possible to enjoy these levels in cooperative mode for four players.

Did you know Super Mario 3D World was the first time Captain Toad was playable in his own mini-adventures? Experience these courses in four-player co-op in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. pic.twitter.com/94aLB4CxsI – Super Mario UK (@SuperMario_UK) January 20, 2021

As you can see, the information has come through a publication and Twitter by the official Super Mario account in the UK. This is what they have commented in the message:

“Did you know that Super Mario 3D World was the first time Captain Toad was controlled in his own mini-adventures? Experience these courses in four player co-op in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.”.

In addition, the same message provides us with a small video in which we can see how this cooperative will work. What has not been confirmed is if the cooperative will work online, or if it can only be played locally. In the absence of confirmation, this last option seems the most likely.

Regarding the new content of Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo commented a few days ago that it will be treated independently within the game. That is, we can play that part without having to go through the main adventure first. In addition, although it will be a short content, they have promised us a lot of action and open development in the style of the most successful Mario 3D.