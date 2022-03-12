Super Nintendo World already has an opening year in the US: the theme park begins with Hollywood

Nintendo is also building its amusement park in other areas of the world.

Any Nintendo fan dreams of spending a day (or several) at Super Nintendo World, the big n theme park. At the moment, it is necessary to travel to Japan to get on the attractions based on Super Mario and other company franchises, as it has been the first country to open the doors of said venue. However, Nintendo has not wasted time and is already preparing the opening of another park.

Situated in Universal Studios Hollywoodthe company will open a second Super Nintendo World in 2023, so there are a few months left until the attractions of the plumber’s universe are available in another area of ​​​​the world. Until then, we can save up to pay for a future trip to the US.

And it seems that Mario will take his theme park to other parts of the world, as it is also being built in places like Universal Studios Singapore and the next Universals Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. For the moment, we have no choice but to dream that the project reaches Spanish lands.

Ultimately, there is dozens of references that excite any Nintendo console player, but we’ve done the hard work of narrowing this number down to 10 things we love about Super Nintendo World. In addition, the Big N continues to provide new ideas for visitors and is already planning an expansion dedicated to Donkey Kong.

