Super Nintendo World delays its inauguration due to COVID-19

Bad news, but at the same time acceptable and to be expected: Super Nintendo World, and Universal Studios Japan, postpones its inauguration in the light of the new wave of Coronavirus It is wreaking havoc on the population again. The increasing number of cases globally has made Nintendo have to change the original date (which was February 4) to avoid problems.

USJ announced it is postponing opening of Super Nintendo World from previoulsy-announced Feb. 4 due to ongoing Covid-19 situation. Sad, but right call. pic.twitter.com/jJg6B6vSLP — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) January 14, 2021

They have released the following statement:

“After taking into account everything related to the current situation, Universal Studios Japan has postponed the grand opening of Super Mario World until the state of emergency in Osaka prefecture passes. Also, during it, capacity limitations will be added for in accordance with the requirements of local authorities and the government. “

“We apologize to the audience for the inconvenience this causes them. We know that you are looking forward to the grand opening of Super Nintendo World. We will announce the new date shortly after the end of the state of emergency.”

As we can see, there is not even a new date for the inauguration. It will be necessary to be patient and be attentive to the evolution of the pandemic to find out.

Source: Comicbook