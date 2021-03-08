Super Nintendo World Japan already has an opening date

Super Nintendo World In Osaka it will open on March 18, 2021, as revealed by Nintendo.

The opening of the park was delayed numerous times due to the impact of COVID-19, but a tweet from the official Japanese Nintendo account revealed the revised release date, which is later this month.

The opening of Universal Studios Japan’s new area “Super Nintendo World ™” with the theme of Nintendo characters and their world has been decided on March 18, 2021 (Thursday). — Nintendo Co., Ltd. (@Nintendo) March 8, 2021

The park was originally revealed in 2015, and its grand opening was initially planned for summer 2020, as revealed alongside a music video featuring a new song by Charli XCX and Galantis. Shigeru Miyamoto hosted a special Nintendo Direct in December 2020 by taking a tour of the fully constructed park, highlighting attractions like the Mario Kart ride.

For more details, you can check out this article, which shows the park and various attractions on video. And it can give you a better look at the map of the park area, as well as the merchandising and cafeteria items.

On the other hand, this past week we learned that the opening of the Orlando variant of the Super Nintendo World park has been delayed until 2025 after economic uncertainty caused delays in the construction of the park. In fact, the Hollywood and Signapore versions of the park are also on the way.

On the other hand, we take this opportunity to remind you that Nintendo is collaborating with Illumination on an animated Super Mario Bros. movie, which is scheduled to premiere in 2022. If we focus on Nintendo, but rather on video games, today we have received news about the upcoming Monster Hunter games for Nintendo Switch. From the release date of Stories 2 (which will also arrive on PC), to the relaunch of the Rise demo. Oh, and on top of that the demo will arrive with a completely new quest.