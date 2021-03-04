Super Nintendo World: Orlando park opening would have been delayed until 2025

According to new reports, the opening of the Super Nintendo World in Orlando, Florida, it has been delayed for about two years. And that would mean that its opening would produce us until the year 2025.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that construction work on Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park, which includes a Super Nintendo World area, has resumed after the pandemic-related closures. However, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the Sentinel that Universal had postponed opening the park until early 2025.

Construction on Epic Universe was paused indefinitely last year due to economic uncertainty, but has now started again. Little is known about the new park, other than that there will be a Super Nintendo World section included.

On the other hand, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke about the Nintendo park at a Morgan Stanley finance conference: “We have high hopes for what it means. It is a fully interactive gaming experience. We have been investing in parks and hotels, so if we look at the next 10 years, it is hard not to see an exciting roadmap ahead for the business of parks.”he commented.

In addition, the first Super Nintendo World theme park will open in Osaka, Japan this year, although the date after the Osaka prefecture announced the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic is still unknown.

The Japanese park gives us a good idea of ​​what can come to the North American versions, including a gamified visitation experience, Mario Kart and Yoshi games, and a surprisingly complex design. Shigeru Miyamoto himself recently offered a virtual guided tour of the park.

In addition to the Orlando park, Super Nintendo World will also become part of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore.