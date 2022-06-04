Super Nintendo World sets opening window in the US and reveals a surprise for Mario Kart fans

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is presented as the most interactive experience in the franchise.

Until now, Nintendo fans had to travel to Japan if they wanted to enjoy all the wonders of Super Nintendo World. However, the Japanese company has not been slow to take its amusement park to the other side of the pond and is already preparing for the next opening of a center located in Hollywood. The company has already commented that it would open the doors of its fantastic venue in 2023, but now it is updating this information with more specific dates.

Super Nintendo World will open its doors in Hollywood in early 2023Although the day on which we can access the Nintendo park in Hollywood has not yet transpired, those responsible for the project have already advanced an opening window: early 2023. So, if you had the intention of traveling to the US sometime next year, keep in mind that you could go through this venue and live experiences typical of the Big N universe.

After all, this park is preparing a surprise for fans of Mario Kart: an attraction that is presented as a most interactive game. “Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart tracks alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach,” reads the website’s description. “Collect coins and drop shells to win the Gold Cup in the world’s first interactive Mario Kart ride with innovative technology“.

This could add to our list of 10 Super Nintendo World details we love, although it’s important to note that the Big N is still expanding the possibilities of their enclosures. In this sense, the park in Japan is already preparing a new area dedicated to Donkey Kong, which will enlarge the size of the center and the smiles of its attendees.

