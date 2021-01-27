Super Smash Bros. director says Cyberpunk 2077 is one of his dream games

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 he is still involved in a controversy that seems far from over. But the truth is that much of that controversy centers on the console versions (especially if the game does not work on a PS4 Pro or an Xbox Series X).

And it is that, beyond the bugs, which are more or less evident depending on the version, the qualities of the game have well managed to dazzle thousands of players. These include personalities such as Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. According to him, the title of CD Projekt Red is the game of his dreams.

The information, which DualShockers has echoed, comes to us from the hand of Famitsu magazine. Or more specifically, through Sakurai’s own spine. And the creative has not hesitated to praise the ambition of Cyberpunk 2077, apart from having expressed that he supports the honest response of CD Projekt Red after the reaction of the community. This is what he has commented on the latter:

“This situation is unprecedented, but personally I also consider the honesty of CD Projekt Red’s response equally unprecedented.”.

On the other hand, Sakurai has reiterated that beyond the criticism, the quality of the game is there: “Cyberpunk 2077 is one of my dream games and I am impressed to see all the work invested in it.”.

Finally, Sakurai wanted to highlight the difficulties of finishing such a large project and for different platforms. This is what he said about it: