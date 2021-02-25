Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Pyra and Mythra, from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, already have a date for their presentation

Nintendo has announced that there will be a presentation next week that will not only give fans an in-depth look at the upcoming female fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pyra and Mythra, it will also reveal its release date.

Announced on Nintendo’s Twitter, this event will take place on March 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In addition, it has been confirmed that it will be directed by the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, who as usual will tell us all the ins and outs of the new characters.

Nintendo also notes that this presentation will have “approximately 35 minutes long” and that “there will be no more announcements of new fighters”.

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, who are technically a single fighter, were announced in last week’s Nintendo Direct, which also revealed The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Splatoon 3, and Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Regardless, these characters arrive after Sephiroth’s (Final Fantasy 7) addition to the game, as the latest to join the ever-expanding roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In fact, after its release, there will still be two fighters in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. to be discovered.

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo, once again, allows players to unlock Pyra and Mythra earlier than normal if they can overcome a specific challenge. In fact, while Sephiroth’s release date was set for December 22, 2020, those who completed the Sephiroth Challenge were able to unlock it much earlier.

Regarding the new characters, these come from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which is still one of the best exclusive games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. If you haven’t done it yet, you can read our analysis of the title here.