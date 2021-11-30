Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will adjust its characters in the next update

Details are still scant, so we do not know which characters will receive changes in this patch.

With the departure of Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the game will no longer receive any more characters in the future. However, this does not mean that the patches will disappear, as the last set of ‘character adjustments’ has been confirmed in the update 13.0.1 of the game. It is worth mentioning that, although they are the last direct changes towards the fighters, they could be very simple adjustments, because still have not been specified.

There is still no confirmed date for the arrival of this updateConfirmation came from Nintendo Versus, an official Twitter account of La Gran N. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 13.0.1 is coming very soon,” reads the posted message. “This update includes the latest character adjustments.”

As usual with the arrival of new updates, once patch 13.0.1 is available, replays of previous versions of the game will no longer be playable. If you want to keep all your videos compatible, don’t forget that you can convert them with the ‘Convert to Video’ option inside the Vault.

Nintendo clarified that this will be the latest patch which will fit the characters. However, the fixes to glitches and other errors in the title are another story, so if this update arrives with bugs and other unwanted guests, we should not rule out the arrival of another that can fix them.

When is update 13.0.1 coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Still no date confirmed. This patch could play a very important role in the competitive plans of the title, because in case you haven’t heard, Nintendo announced the first 100% official esports circuit of this installment and Super Smash Bros. Melee.

