Super Smash Bros. will not be in the EVO due to Nintendo’s decision, which withdraws it from the fighting event

The biggest fighting game tournament is now under the umbrella of Sony, which acquired it a year ago.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 28, 2022, 10:31 34 comments

This March will be one year since Sony announced the purchase of the EVO, the largest fighting game tournament event in existence today. One of the most popular titles in the genre today is still Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it seems that Nintendo he doesn’t want us to keep linking him to the new edition.

As the organization itself has announced through a message posted on his official Twitter account, Smash Bros. will not be in the 2022 EVO due to Nintendo’s decisionsomething that has greatly surprised the fighting fan community, since we have seen the saga in tournaments with both Melee and Wii U and also with Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. will not make its return to EVOOrganization statement“We want to announce that Super Smash Bros. will not be making his return,” they comment in the statement. “Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments at EVO events. We’re saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year. We hope that in the future we can once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community together with them.”

At the moment, the reasons for Nintendo’s resignation from its fighting game tournaments have not been detailed, but it has been surprising due to the tremendous following that its competitions have historically accumulated. It is unknown if the purchase of Sony has had something to do but, after a 2021 celebrated through a digital edition, it was promised that the EVO would return in 2022 with a face-to-face event and the largest fighting tournament to date.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Super Smash Bros, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo, EVO 2022 and Fighting.