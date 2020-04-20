Super Troopers 3 Writer Shares An Update

The cult comedy Great Troopers debuted in 2001, and it took 17 years for the sequel to succeed in once more in April 2018. A third installment is on the means, and now in all probability probably the most writers has given an change on how the mission is coming alongside.
Replying to a contact upon Instagram, creator Erik Stolhanske acknowledged, “We’re ✍️ it … 🐇”
Decoding this internet discuss, we’ll deduce that the employees at comedy troupe Broken Lizard–which produced the first two films–are writing the third entry fast.
Proceed Finding out at GameSpot
Add Comment