Super Troopers 3 Writer Shares An Update

The cult comedy Great Troopers debuted in 2001, and it took 17 years for the sequel to succeed in once more in April 2018. A third installment is on the means, and now in all probability probably the most writers has given an change on how the mission is coming alongside.

Replying to a contact upon Instagram, creator Erik Stolhanske acknowledged, “We’re ✍️ it … 🐇”

Decoding this internet discuss, we’ll deduce that the employees at comedy troupe Broken Lizard–which produced the first two films–are writing the third entry fast.

