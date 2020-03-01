General News

Super Tuesday: Biden sets up Sanders showdown with South Carolina win

March 1, 2020
  • Buttigieg gained’t give up race despite Biden surge
  • Bloomberg will deal with US in Sunday night time time TV advert

Joe Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina on Saturday night time time has teed up a giant showdown throughout the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, as a result of the race speeds towards the very important Great Tuesday vote and the earlier vice-president’s centrist opponents decline to step aside.

Comparable: Pete Buttigieg gained't give up Democratic race despite Joe Biden surge

