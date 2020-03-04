Super Tuesday: Biden sweeps southern states as Sanders wins California

Former vice-president sees marvel wins in Massachusetts and Minnesota

The earlier vice-president Joe Biden surged to Super Tuesday victories in 9 states along with the necessary factor state of Texas in a distinctive comeback on the most pivotal night time time of the Democratic presidential primary race.

His rival, Bernie Sanders, gained the a really highly effective state of California in line with the Associated Press, the place 415 delegates – higher than each different state inside the Democratic primary – had been up for grabs. Exit polls indicating that the Vermont senator had an approximate 15-point lead, regardless that final results won’t be confirmed for days.

