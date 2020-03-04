Super Tuesday: crucial vote to show if ‘Biden bump’ is enough to stop Sanders – live

First polls shut to their remaining events on important vote casting day of 2020 election

Explainer: your info to Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday: reside results from all 14 states

Beef up the Father or mom’s neutral journalism. Contribute

11.30pm GMT

Some Tennessee polling places are staying open later on account of the tornadoes that swept through earlier currently.

The Tennessean tales:

A Davidson County judge Tuesday afternoon dominated that polls can keep open until eight p.m. CT the least bit web sites all through Nashville.

Polls have been to start with set to close to at 7 p.m. CT. 5 polling web sites will keep open until 10 p.m. CT. …

11.12pm GMT

An important prize this evening is California, which has 415 pledged delegates up for grabs.

Bernie Sanders is most well-liked to win the state, nevertheless the margin of his attainable victory is likely to be an necessary in determining whether or not or not the Vermont senator can secure a substantial delegate lead coming out of Super Tuesday.

Though a presidential candidate is mentioned the ‘winner’ of the California primary this week (or month), we virtually undoubtedly gained’t perceive what number of delegates that or totally different candidates gained until county election officers complete their vote counts and audits in April.

Proceed finding out…

