‘Superbad’ Cast Reunion for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser

Get your McLovin ID prepared as a result of the “Superbad” solid is reuniting.

Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Invoice Hader, Martha MacIssac, director Greg Mottola, producer Judd Apatow and co-writer Evan Goldberg are reuniting for a digital script studying and fundraiser benefitting the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

The occasion will function the actors’ commentary and dialog on the beloved 2007 highschool comedy. Attendees should donate to the social gathering to tune into the occasion.

The donation web page explains the significance of successful Wisconsin, a significant swing state within the upcoming presidential election. “If Trump wins Wisconsin, his path to an electoral school win dramatically will increase,” the announcement learn. “Your donation will go towards stopping Trump from successful again the White Home.”

The occasion comes after a number of star-studded fundraisers from Hollywood, together with the “Avengers” reunion on Tuesday that featured a visitor look from Sen. Kamala Harris.

In prior weeks, the solid of “Princess Bride” additionally gathered by way of Zoom, bringing 110,000 donors to Wisconsin, whereas “West Wing” stars organized a trivia night time for followers to help the Joe Biden ticket. “Parks and Rec” solid members additionally organized a 10-year anniversary over the summer time.

Different digital fundraisers embody the “Comfortable Days” reunion, which raised controversy over Scott Baio’s refusal to attend. Baio even referred to as co-star John Stamos an “elite Marxist” for becoming a member of the occasion.

With Election Day looming, Democrats proceed to lean on Hollywood to draw donors and get out the vote. The “Superbad” reunion and watch social gathering will livestream on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. CT.