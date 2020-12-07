SuperGamerFest Weekend Yields Regional Champions

An intense weekend of live-streamed esports motion, comprising a regional championship, kicked off the inaugural version of SuperGamerFest 2020. The occasion is a brand new addition to this yr’s Singapore Media Pageant and faucets into the area’s quick rising gaming business.

Spanning the primary two weekend of the month (Dec. 5-6 and 11-13), SuperGamerFest consists of dwell gaming contests and seminars all happening in our on-line world.

The previous weekend noticed the regional grand finals of PVP Esports Neighborhood Championships 2020: Season 2 the place nation champions from the open and campus classes throughout eight international locations competed for the highest place taking part in “Cellular Legends: Bang Bang.”

Staff Gunadarma Tinfor from Indonesia grew to become regional champion within the campus class, whereas HFX Elite Professional from Indonesia beat groups from the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Myanmar and was topped high winner within the open class after greater than 12-hour battle. They claimed money prizes of S$2,800 ($2,100) and s$4,200 ($3,150) respectively.

The principle spotlight will happen over the following weekend. Subsequent Friday will characteristic dwell interviews with a number of the main business figures, together with OG, the two-time champion of The Worldwide tournaments; John Yao, CEO of esports group Staff Secret and Kevin Lin, a co-founder of Twitch who shall be talking publicly for the primary time after his latest departure from the streaming platform. Alexander Albon, F1 driver for Pink Bull Racing, will even be talking to the viewers concerning the impression of gaming on his life.

There will even be celeb showdowns in two classes of dwell streamed gaming occasions starring the area’s high gaming influencers. The PVP Esports regional ultimate championship will proceed with the gaming title “Valorant” on Dec. 12 and 13.

The inaugural SuperGamerFest Awards in 9 classes, recognizing the achievements of content material creators {and professional} gamers, shall be offered on Dec. 12.