Supergirl fans disappointed over International Women’s Day “super forced” storyline

International Women’s Day noticed many importing highly effective messages and praising the ladies of their lives this weekend, because the occasion kicked off on eighth March.

However whereas it was largely a joyous event with timelines stuffed with a number of inspirational ladies – from Michelle O to Meghan Markle – some fans weren’t too impressed with the newest episode of Supergirl.

Episode 14 of the superhero collection, which aired on eighth March, noticed Kara conform to exit on a date with William Dey. Her choice got here after being “pressured” by others and William, in addition to feeling responsible about turning him down beforehand.

Fans weren’t too happy with this choice, particularly given the truth that it was International Women’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, one offended fan wrote: “This storyline is simply Kara turning down a man after which feeling responsible as a result of the man is actually candy and likes her, so she seems like she owes it to him. This isn’t the form of message you need to be sending to younger ladies #supergirl.”

Sharing comparable views, one fan wrote sarcastically: “Comfortable worldwide lady’s day to supergirl for always needing to pressure romances on Kara with sh**y poisonous males. Y’all are such inspirations to younger ladies ugh superb! #Supergirl”

WHAT HAPPENED TO INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY?? WOULD SUPERGIRL LIKE TO ADDRESS THAT AND REALISE WOMEN DO NOT NEED TO BE FORCED INTO RELATIONSHIPS????? #SUPERGIRL — Serena (@morganasluthor) March 9, 2020

Supergirl be like “pleased worldwide ladies’s day right here’s an episode the place we guilt our feminine lead into accepting her co staff pursuit” — Hannah she/they (@shipperofstuff) March 9, 2020

Others have been aggravated that William hadn’t backed down, regardless of Kara saying no beforehand, and identified that this wouldn’t ship out a superb message to younger ladies about courting.

“Comfortable #InternationalWomensDay The place Supergirl‘s lead is compelled into courting a man that has no character, no story, & was guilted into courting him bc EVERYONE round her stated to. Guess what? No doesn’t imply no, boys, hold bugging the woman you want, she’ll cave ultimately,” one stated.

“#Supergirl when will you study that #NoMeansNo?#Superforced And particularly on International ladies’s Day, smh,” one other added.

Kara being worn down til she agrees to go on a date with one other man. Think about how drained we’re. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/Lmkctqrbg2 — Alice Balagia (@ambalagia) March 9, 2020

Supergirl airs on CW Sundays at 9pm.