‘Supergirl’ to End With Season 6 at CW

“Supergirl” is formally hanging up her cape.

In a joint choice, the CW and producers Warner Bros. Tv and Berlanti Productions have introduced that the upcoming sixth season of “Supergirl” will probably be its final.

Manufacturing on the “Supergirl” curtain name is about to start later this month, and the writers have already began creating storylines for the ultimate 20 episodes, in accordance to sources. The community is aiming to premiere the sixth and remaining season someday in 2021.

Information of “Supergirl”‘s demise additionally comes nearly precisely 4 months after the season 5 finale. The sequence initially debuted on CBS again in Oct. 2015, earlier than shifting to CW from season 2 onward.

The latest season continued to star Melissa Benoist because the titular heroine, who additionally occurs to be Superman’s cousin. She addressed the present’s finish by way of social media.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character can be a large understatement. Seeing the unimaginable impression the present has had on younger women around the globe has at all times left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impression on me, too. She’s taught me power I didn’t know I had, to discover hope within the darkest of locations, and that we’re stronger once we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be higher. She has modified my life for the higher, and I’m eternally grateful,” Benoist wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this wonderful journey, and I can’t await you to see what we have now in retailer. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva remaining season.”

Late final yr, the actor revealed in an emotional video that she was a “survivor of home violence” and was beforehand in a longterm abusive relationship, which she says had impacts on her work.

All through its run, “Supergirl” has been a key a part of CW’s “Arrowverse,” which already misplaced its first member “Arrow” at the start of this yr. The “Arrowverse” reveals which can proceed past the tip of “Supergirl” are “The Flash,” which is heading into season 7, “Legends of Tomorrow,” which can premiere season 6 subsequent yr, “Black Lightning,” comparatively new addition “Batwoman,” and newcomer “Superman and Lois.” There have been a number of “Arrowverse” crossovers to date, which have introduced in large viewership numbers for the community.

Season 5 of “Supergirl” additionally starred Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, with particular visitor star Jon Cryer.

Based mostly on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, “Supergirl” hails from Berlanti Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv, and is government produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

