SuperM, BTS, NCT 127, TXT, Stray Youngsters, And More Earn Strong Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in October 10!

SuperM’s first full album “Tremendous One” grabs No. 1 on the chart because it makes its debut. The album, which incorporates the title monitor “One (Monster & Infinity),” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week.

As soon as once more, BTS lands seven albums on the World Albums chart. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” takes No. 2 in its thirty second week on the chart, adopted by “Love Your self: Reply” in No. 3 (110 weeks on the chart).

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 5 (30 weeks) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” stays at No. 6 (77 weeks).

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 7 (12 weeks) and TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” stays at No. 8 (seven weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 9 (112 weeks) and Stray Youngsters’ “IN生” (“In Life”) lands No. 11 (three weeks). BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” stays at No. 12 (48 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” rises to No. 13 (96 weeks) and “You By no means Stroll Alone” rises to No. 14 (78 weeks). Stray Youngsters’ “GO生” (“Go Stay”) rounds off the chart in No. 15 (14 weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!