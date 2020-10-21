SuperM Confirms Appearance On “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

SuperM will likely be showing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

On October 21, SM Leisure confirmed that SuperM can be making an look on the American CBS discuss present. They are going to carry out their new title monitor, “One (Monster & Infinity),” from their first studio album “Tremendous One.”

SuperM’s look will air on Friday, October 23 at 12:37 a.m. ET (1:37 p.m. KST).

Though that is the primary time SuperM has appeared on the present as a gaggle, Mark and Taeyong have appeared on the present earlier than as a part of NCT 127.

SuperM just lately participated within the World Well being Group’s on-line occasion for World Psychological Well being Day.

