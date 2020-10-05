SuperM Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200 With 1st Full-Length Album “Tremendous One”

SuperM’s new album “Tremendous One” has made a powerful debut on the Billboard 200!

On October 4 native time, Billboard introduced that SuperM’s first studio album “Tremendous One” had debuted at No. 2 on its well-known High 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the most well-liked albums in america.

Based on Billboard, “Tremendous One” earned 104,000 equal album items through the week ending on October 2. The album’s complete rating consisted primarily of 101,000 conventional album gross sales and three,000 streaming equal album (SEA) items—which interprets to five.2 million on-demand audio streams within the album’s first week.

“Tremendous One” is SuperM’s second bodily album launch following their 2019 debut mini album “Tremendous M,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 final yr.

Congratulations to SuperM on their exceptional achievement!

Supply (1)