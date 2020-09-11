SuperM Dishes On Upcoming 1st Full Album, Team Synergy, Targets, And More

In a current interview and pictorial for Elle journal, SuperM shared their ideas on their upcoming album and the strengths of their group.

The SM Leisure “tremendous boy group,” which consists of SHINee‘s Taemin, EXO‘s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT‘s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, confirmed off each their particular person charms and their attraction as a bunch whereas posing for the journal’s October concern.

After dropping their two pre-release singles “100” and “Tiger Inside” over the previous a number of weeks, SuperM is at the moment gearing as much as return with their very first full-length album “Tremendous One” on September 25.

Explaining what he hoped to realize with the upcoming album, Taemin shared, “Our first purpose is to obviously set up our identification as a bunch and go away a powerful impression by way of this album.” Kai agreed, “We wish to present our hidden potential by way of our promotions as SuperM.”

Baekhyun remarked that the SuperM members’ variations and particular person strengths made the group even stronger when mixed, commenting, “By mixing collectively members who all had their very own distinctive kinds and colours inside their respective teams, we plan to indicate a brand new type of potential as SuperM.”

He went on to tease that followers may sit up for their choreography for his or her new title observe, including, “You’ll be capable to see a dance efficiency that’s really SM Leisure’s traditional model.”

Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas additionally expressed full confidence of their upcoming title observe.

“The title observe of our album ‘Tremendous One,’ which can quickly be launched, is the entire members’ favourite music from the album,” they shared. “Please sit up for SuperM’s distinctive model of majestic efficiency.”

Try SuperM’s music video for his or her newest music “Tiger Inside” right here!

Watch SuperM’s TV particular “SuperM the Starting” with English subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)