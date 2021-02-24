SuperM Joins Global Citizen Campaign To Help The World Overcome COVID-19

SuperM might be becoming a member of a significant marketing campaign!

On February 23, Global Citizen introduced that SuperM might be collaborating within the “Restoration Plan for the World” marketing campaign, which is a motion to “finish COVID-19 and kickstart a world restoration” by encouraging motion and elevating funds. SuperM is the one Ok-pop artist to take part within the marketing campaign.

In 2021, we’re becoming a member of @GlblCtzn to deliver the world collectively and unite Global Residents, leaders, artists, philanthropists and extra as part of the Restoration Plan for the World. Let’s get better higher collectively: https://t.co/o6F4CeFJOw #SuperM#WorldRecoveryPlan pic.twitter.com/pMowTp9baI — SuperM (@superm) February 23, 2021

Global celebrities comparable to Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Hugh Jackman, Miley Cyrus, and Usher are additionally collaborating within the marketing campaign to finish COVID-19, overcome the starvation disaster, broaden and help training, shield the surroundings, and battle for social fairness.

Together with the President of the European Fee Ursula von der Leyen, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, and U.S. Particular Presidential Envoy for Local weather John Kerry, a complete of 21 governments and the United Nations (UN) have expressed their help for the marketing campaign.

Beforehand, SuperM participated within the World Well being Group’s (WHO’s) Large Occasion for Psychological Well being, and so they joined the star-studded lineup for WHO and Global Citizen’s international profit live performance “One World: Collectively At Residence.”

Watch how SuperM made their debut in the USA on “SuperM the Starting“:

