SuperM Joins World Health Organization’s Big Event For Mental Health

SuperM will probably be participating within the World Health Group (WHO)’s Big Event for Mental Health!

On World Mental Health Day on October 10, world leaders will be a part of along with international celebrities and psychological well being advocates for WHO’s first-ever on-line advocacy occasion for psychological well being. On October 7, WHO introduced that SuperM will probably be becoming a member of the occasion!

We’re thrilled to have @SuperM becoming a member of our Big Event for Mental Health on #WorldMentalHealthDay! Keep tuned for #SuperMxWHO! ?️This Saturday 10.10.2020

?10h00 EST

?16h00 CEST

?23h00 KST Extra data: ▶️https://t.co/seFE6mb3O7#SuperM pic.twitter.com/zfYaJfr6nn — World Health Group (WHO) (@WHO) October 7, 2020

The Big Event for Mental Health will put the highlight on the worldwide continual under-investment in psychological well being. WHO highlights the urgent want for change as as well as to present excessive charges of psychological issues and extra, the psychological well being of billions of individuals is at present being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Event is free to everybody and will probably be broadcast on October 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. CEST (11 p.m. to 2 a.m. KST) by way of WHO’s web site and Fb, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

SuperM is a seven-member group below SM Leisure composed of SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas. They just lately made a comeback with their first full-length album “Tremendous One,” which landed No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Supply (1)