SuperM has shared the primary teaser photographs for his or her first full album “Tremendous One”!

The album will embrace the title observe “One (Monster & Infinity),” and it’s due out on September 25 at 1 p.m. KST. The group beforehand revealed that their title observe can be a mixture of two songs on the album.

Main as much as their album, SuperM has already shared the singles “100” and “Tiger Inside.”