SuperM ‘Past LIVE’ Concert From Seoul Is a Win for Fans – Variety

Since concert events have been cancelled for the close to future as a result of coronavirus pandemic, artists are leaning into expertise to entertain their followers and keep related. Amongst them: Ok-pop teams like SuperM, who livestreamed a live performance at 11 p.m. PST on April 25 by way of new live performance streaming service ‘Past LIVE,’ in partnership with SM Leisure, which was hosted on the V LIVE app. V LIVE is a widespread app owned by Naver Company — assume: the Google of South Korea — and is utilized by a whole lot of Ok-pop stars, from BTS to Twice, permitting them to go dwell at any time and work together with an viewers.

The present was beamed dwell from Seoul in HD (and can be obtainable on demand at a later date) and skilled a few lags, however principally SuperM delivered, as these 5 moments confirmed.

AR FTW

SuperM embraced the digital expertise, permitting for options that can not be skilled in particular person. Amongst them: digital AR graphics that accompanied the performances. Throughout one a part of the present, tigers pounced across the stage whereas the group carried out an unreleased monitor titled “Tiger Inside” surrounding to enjoyable, pop-art-like graphics accompanying Lucas as he carried out “Bass Go Increase.”

Tech Speak

With the ‘Past LIVE’ expertise, SuperM was in a position to talk one-on-one with followers by answering some questions. Taemin expressed how a lot he missed being on stage and the way arduous all of them labored to organize for the occasion. There have been some technical difficulties with the fan questions and web connectivity, however all in all, it was candy to see the members work together immediately with followers from varied backgrounds. Three members from woman group Pink Velvet, who’re labelmates with SuperM, even dialed in.

Coronary heart Problem

To have interaction with followers watching from totally different time zones, SuperM displayed a whole lot of followers’ and and Pink Velvet challenged them to type a coronary heart collectively on the display, with the reward being sneak peeks at unreleased tracks. The idea was simpler mentioned than accomplished resulting from lags, however SuperM requested their followers to make particular person hearts and generously rewarded them anyway.

Unchained Medley

As a reward for the interactive problem, SuperM carried out a medley of three unreleased tracks — “100,” “Drip” and “Line ‘Em Up.” It wasn’t the primary time they performed the songs, however fan video from their previous Los Angeles present on the Discussion board don’t maintain as much as the audio and video high quality of the dwell stream.

Love Past LIVE

An area live performance can really feel like a singular, particular person expertise, however Past LIVE allowed followers from over 200 international locations to hitch and take within the present from the consolation of their very own properties. With that, SuperM made certain to be as inclusive as doable. Every member launched themselves in a totally different language — English, Korean, and Chinese language, Spanish and Indonesian amongst them — and in the direction of the top of the present, Kai mentioned “I like you” to his followers in a number of languages as nicely.

Tickets for the present ranged from $26 to $30 USD relying on the consumer’s system and proceeds have been used to pay for the manufacturing crew and technical groups. SuperM’s present was the primary to kick off a live performance collection for ‘Past LIVE’ and can be adopted by different SM Leisure teams WayV, NCT DREAM and NCT 127.