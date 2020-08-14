SuperM Shares Stories From Comeback Recording, MV Filming, And More + Talks About Future Plans

SuperM instructed tales about their comeback, talked about their very own future plans, and extra!

On August 14, SuperM returned with a dwell countdown present on SM Leisure’s YouTube channel because the group and their followers ready for the discharge of their new single “100.” Forward of its launch, the blokes chatted about what they’ve been as much as.

Taemin talked about how’s been engaged on his upcoming solo album. Beforehand, his solo comeback was pushed again as a result of a wrist harm. He shared in the course of the broadcast, “There was an unlucky incident the place I used to be injured, however I’ve recovered.” His monitor “2 Youngsters” was launched earlier this month because the prologue to his album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more,” and he talked about that the album will probably be popping out in two components.

Kai additionally spoke about his much-anticipated solo debut. “I’ve obtained a solo album popping out too,” he mentioned. “I’m recording it, I’m getting ready it now. It received’t take for much longer, so please stay up for it so much. I’m additionally doing effectively and I’m wholesome, and I’m working exhausting at exercising.”

Kai identified that Mark’s hair is now pink, and Mark mentioned, “I’ve modified my hair so much whereas selling with NCT, however to offer a spoiler, this isn’t for NCT.”

Baekhyun additionally shared that the SuperM members had filmed a actuality present. Kai promised that there are loads of actually entertaining components within the present, and he inspired followers to stay up for it.

SuperM confirmed in the course of the broadcast how they’ve turn out to be nearer as they complimented one another and extra. Taeyong mentioned, “I’ve come to simply belief in no matter Taemin says. I imagine that I simply must do what Taemin suggests we do. Kai has additionally handled me like a pal. He actually seems like a pal.”

The fellows talked about how they’ve grown musically as effectively. Taemin mentioned, “The members did a extremely nice job recording the b-sides. I’m getting forward of myself right here, however the title monitor for the total album is basically cool.”

“The complete album title monitor is a mix of two songs,” mentioned Baekhyun. “Test it out to see what sort of synergy it creates. The 2 songs have been mixed, however each the songs are included on the album. It’s like SuperM.”

Mark took half in writing the rap lyrics for his or her new tune, and he mentioned, “The message of the tune is that I’m hoping that when followers take heed to it, they’ll get 100 % of my power.”

He continued, “Everybody preferred it once we first heard it, however after we recorded it and heard it in our personal voices, it was even higher.”

Ten shared, “The steps are actually essential within the ‘100’ choreography. Our legs transfer actually quick with actions like cooking.”

Kai additionally talked a couple of story behind their music video filming. “The followers see the finished MV, however once we’re filming, we movie in entrance of an empty background,” he mentioned. “There have been loads of awkward components.”

He went on to say, “Once we filmed on set, there was a set that created results. Baekhyun and I’ve an enormous peak distinction. However for the primary time, Baekhyun and I appeared like we have been an analogous peak. I believe it’ll be enjoyable in case you search for that sort of factor within the MV.” Baekhyun joked, “I used to be actually joyful” and inspired followers to be excited for the MV.

As they ended the present, Baekhyun mentioned, “I believe we had a good time with everybody.” He added that he felt like they’ve grown nearer whereas speaking about one another’s strengths and filming their actuality present. “I really feel like we’re a household,” he mentioned. “Please stay up for loads of totally different music and content material from SuperM.”

SuperM’s full album “Tremendous One” will probably be launched on September 25.

