SuperM Talks About Performing During The Pandemic, Moving Between Group And Solo Careers, And More

On October 1, SuperM’s interview for the Grammy Museum’s streaming service Assortment: Stay was broadcast.

Within the interview with Scott Goldman, SuperM talked about their Past LIVE live performance in April, their Billboard 200-topping EP “SuperM” final 12 months, their new full-length album “Tremendous One,” balancing their particular person and varied group careers, and extra.

Requested about how they’ve been spending time through the pandemic, with social distancing pointers established in most locations around the globe, Baekhyun stated, “As a result of I couldn’t go outdoors, I spent a number of time listening to music and working towards singing.” Kai added, “I had a number of time to work on my particular person expertise. I labored alone music, labored on stuff to enhance myself. I additionally consider that psychological well being is actually vital, so I took care of that as properly.”

Scott Goldman requested about what it was wish to carry out livestream concert events now that in-person occasions are not potential. Mark stated, “We have been the primary performers to ever use the Past LIVE platform. We have been a little bit hesitant at first, as a result of we weren’t certain how we’d work together with the followers just about. There’s a ‘dwell’ feeling that may solely be felt once you’re there in individual with the viewers. It was a distinct strategy for all of us, however we acquired to achieve so many followers all of sudden, which wouldn’t be potential in a venue. We needed to have a look at the professionals greater than the cons.”

Lucas added that the preparation course of was totally different as a result of they’d to consider how it could seem on digicam relatively than how it could seem to a dwell viewers.

About performing to audiences around the globe, Taemin stated, “There’s a distinct response for every viewers, however the primary perspective of ‘let’s all have enjoyable collectively’ stays the identical. After we carry out, we attempt to adapt the efficiency to the tradition of the followers. After we carried out in america, though I’m not an extroverted individual, I used to be in a position to change into extra expressive. On the identical time, I feel we have been in a position to showcase our distinctive attraction as Okay-pop artists.”

One query was about how the members navigated the shift as they moved forwards and backwards between SuperM and their varied different teams. SuperM describes themselves as an “Avengers” model group that’s shaped from the members of EXO, NCT/WayV, and SHINee. Kai stated, “I’m one of many youngest members in EXO, however one of many oldest members in SuperM. That is one thing that occurs naturally as I transfer via my profession. Usually, the dynamic adjustments once you put in several types of individuals. As for ideas, it’s not that I’ve one idea for EXO and one for SuperM. I attempt to concentrate on and specific the idea that’s given to me on the time.

About SuperM’s group dynamic, Taeyong stated, “There are a number of ideas which might be potential inside this group. I feel that there’s the potential for performances that followers have by no means seen earlier than. There’s a lot that we haven’t had the possibility to indicate but. I’d love to indicate new ideas and new performances sooner or later.”

Ten shared that his solo music model had modified after becoming a member of SuperM, saying, “Once I wasn’t in SuperM, I launched a really Oriental-inspired single, however after I labored with SuperM, my music model modified a little bit. I’m extra into R&B, hip-hop, mid-paced music. I hope that I can showcase extra of that shade and magnificence sooner or later.”

Kai replied to a query about being handpicked by Lee Soo Man and stated, “He’s undoubtedly a legend. Not everybody who joins SM will get to satisfy him – that’s how a lot of a legend he’s. It’s not that we have been picked as a result of we have been so superb, however that he had a transparent imaginative and prescient of what he needed the group to be.”

SuperM dropped their full-length album “Tremendous One” on September 25, together with the title monitor “One (Monster & Infinity),” and are at the moment starring within the actuality exhibits “Mtopia” and “As We Want. In future, whether or not it’s SuperM, SuperW, or SuperK, I’d be prepared.”

