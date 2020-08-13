SuperM To Perform New Single “100” For 1st Time On “Good Morning America”

SuperM can be premiering their upcoming single “100” on “Good Morning America”!

On August 13 KST, SuperM introduced that they’d be performing their new pre-release single “100” on TV for the very first time throughout the August 20 broadcast of the well-known U.S. morning present.

SuperM can be releasing the music—the primary of two pre-release singles for his or her upcoming studio album “Tremendous One”—on August 14 at 1 p.m. KST. Previous to their efficiency on “Good Morning America,” the group will even be sharing a number of completely different variations of dance movies for “100” by their official YouTube channel and SM Leisure’s Naver TV channel.

Are you excited to see SuperM carry out “100” on “Good Morning America”? Within the meantime, take a look at their newest teasers right here!

