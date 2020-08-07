SuperM To Star In Their 1st Variety Show

SuperM will quickly be starring of their very personal actuality present!

On August 7, it was reported that the SM Leisure “tremendous group”—which consists of SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas—could be launching a brand new actuality program entitled “Mtopia” subsequent month.

Though SBS beforehand aired the tv particular “SuperM the Starting” for SuperM’s debut, “Mtopia” will mark SuperM’s first true selection present as a bunch.

Though the small print haven’t but been confirmed, this system will reportedly air on OTT platform waave and YouTube beginning on September 23.

In the meantime, SuperM is presently gearing up for his or her highly-anticipated first comeback as a bunch. After dropping their first pre-release single “100” on August 14, adopted by a second single, “Tiger Inside,” on September 1, SuperM will return with their first full-length album “Tremendous One” on September 25. Take a look at their newest teasers right here!

Are you excited to see SuperM star in their very own selection present? Share your ideas beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, you possibly can watch “SuperM the Starting” with English subtitles right here:

