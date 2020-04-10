Superman And Lois: An Updated DC Cast List

Alexander Garfin (Jordan Kent)

To this date, actor Alexander Garfin’s solely credited roles in live-action come from two episodes of Legislation & Order: SVU, the place he performed two totally different characters. He is maybe extra identified by youthful followers for voicing Linus in 2015’s The Peanuts Film and a personality in Disney Channel’s Whisker Haven. Maybe it is becoming, then, that he is taking the function of Jordan Kent, who does not have a direct comedian counterpart. What’s identified is that Garfin’s Jordan will likely be a little bit of a loner who enjoys video video games – most likely not Nintendo 64’s Superman, amirite? – and his temperament is bolstered by his ever-present social nervousness. That may’t be an amazing factor when one is the son of the planet’s solely superhero.